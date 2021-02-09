Breakfast Cereal Market 2019 Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- General Mills, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Post Holdings and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Breakfast Cereal Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Breakfast cereals are available in different variety, but the essential ingredient is grains. Commonly used grains include oats, rice, barley, wheat, and corn. Few hot cereals such as oatmeal does not comprise any other ingredient while other variants may include coloring agents, yeast, salts, minerals, vitamins, sweeteners, and food preservatives. Changing breakfast habits and demographics across the emerging economies have been acting as the major growth drivers for global demand of breakfast cereals. The increasing preference of western dietary patterns has further led to the growth of global breakfast cereals market in the recent past.

The wide assortment of alternative breakfast items specific to every region and inexpensive breakfast options may create obstacles for the growth of the market. The breakfast cereals market has an opportunity to grow tremendously due to the ongoing product innovation in the flavors and inclusion organic ingredients in breakfast cereals. APAC is the fastest-growing market for breakfast cereals. The increasing demand for healthy ready-to-eat breakfast is fueling the breakfast cereals market in APAC. Many doctors and nutritionists recommend the intake of breakfast cereals as opposed to traditional breakfast items. The increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity is influencing the purchase decision of consumers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Mills

Kellogg

PepsiCo

Post Holdings

Nature Foods Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Carman’s Fine Foods

Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW)

Family Cereal

Marico

MCKEE FOODS

Nature’s Path Foods

The Jordans & Ryvita Company

TreeHouse Foods

Consumers in developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others are increasingly choosing Western diets due to the increased rate of urbanization. Companies such as Kellogg, Bagrry’s India, and Quaker Oats are the top manufacturers of breakfast cereals in India. Hot cereals are highly preferred than cold cereals due to the traditional breakfast preferences of Indians.



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hot Cereals

Ready-to-Eat Cereals

This report focuses on Breakfast Cereal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Breakfast Cereal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Breakfast Cereal in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Breakfast Cereal manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Application

Supermarket

E-Commerce

Convenience Store



