Breast Imaging Technologies Market 2014-2022: Latest Technology Innovations, Size, Growth and Forecast Report

Imaging Technologies Market Report, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $4,502 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2016-2022.North America and Europe together accounted for over three-fourths market share in 2015. Ionizing breast imaging technology is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Dilon Technologies, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Gamma Medica, Inc., General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Koning Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Sonocin?, Inc., Toshiba corporation.

Breast imaging technologies are used for the early detection of breast-related disorders. These technologies are mainly used to detect breast cancer at its initial stages. Various imaging modalities such as mammography, MRI, and ultrasound facilitate in the screening and staging of breast cancer by identifying characteristic masses or calcifications in the breast tissue

This report studies Breast Imaging Technologies in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segment by ProductType: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Analog Mammography, Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM), 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (Pet/CT), Molecular Breast Imaging/Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI), Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Positron Emission Mammography (PEM), Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, Optical Imaging, Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (AWBU), Breast Thermography.

Key benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 in the global breast imaging technologies market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities across the geographies and predict the competitive environment.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region-and country-wise breast imaging market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Breast Imaging Technologies MARKET BY Product

Chapter: 5 BREAST IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

