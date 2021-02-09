Calcium Market 2019 Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- Maruo Calcium, Schaefer Kalk, Okutama Kogyo, Solvay and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Calcium Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Calcium Market
Calcium is a chemical element with symbol Ca and atomic number 20. An alkaline earth metal, calcium is a reactive metal that forms a dark oxide-nitride layer when exposed to air. Its physical and chemical properties are most like its heavier homologue’s strontium and barium. Of the key end use industries, the construction industry has emerged as one of the most promising sectors for the market. This report focuses on Calcium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Calcium in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Calcium manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Maruo Calcium
Schaefer Kalk GMBH
Okutama Kogyo
Solvay S.A.
Huber Engineered Materials
Excalibar Minerals LLC
Omya AG
Imerys
Mississippi Lime Compan
Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha
Minerals Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Calcium Chloride
Propionate
Silicate
Carbonate
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Food
Construction
Chemicals
