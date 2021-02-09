Cloud-Computing In Healthcare Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 16% On Account Of Rising Healthcare Expenditure By 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Cloud-Computing In Healthcare Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global cloud-computing in healthcare market in terms of market segmentation by application, by deployment, by service, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market for cloud computing in healthcare industry is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by application, by deployment, by service, by end user and by region, out of which, the end user segment is further segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, ambulatory centers, clinics and others. On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the cloud-computing in healthcare market as a result of increasing number of patients being admitted to hospitals. This can be attributed to growing prevalence of chronic health disorders among a large section of the population.

Cloud computing market in North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the market for the healthcare industry. This can be credited to the high healthcare expenditure in the region. According to the World Health Organization, North America spent around USD 9,351 per capita on healthcare in 2016. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period on account of rising developments in the healthcare industry and increasing adoption of advanced techniques in the region. The health expenditure per capita in China rose from USD 703 in 2015 to USD 761 in 2016 and is further anticipated to increase.

Technological Advancements In Healthcare IT Industry To Boost The Market Growth

Rising developments in healthcare IT industry is estimated to result in increasing requirement of cloud computing services in order to effectively store and manage clinical and non-clinical information. This is anticipated to significantly increase the growth of this market. However, the high cost of maintenance of cloud computing technologies might prevent healthcare services providers to use them, thereby limiting the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cloud-computing in healthcare market which includes company profiling of Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), IBM Corporation (IBM), Siemens Healthineers (SHL), Oracle (ORCL), Dell Inc. (DELL), CareCloud, Athenahealth, Inc. and ClearDATA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cloud-computing in healthcare market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

