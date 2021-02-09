Cold Chain Logistics Market Size will reach US$ 412400 million by 2024 – Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer
Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Logistics market will register a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 412400 million by 2024, from US$ 171900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Airways
Roadways
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies
Nichirei Logistics Group
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
