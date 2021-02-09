Computational Biology Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027 along with Leading Key Players Certara, Chemical Computing Group, Compugen and others

Computational biology is a branch of science that uses computers to understand the structures as well as models of structures and processes of life. The method involves computational methods, such as algorithms for the representation and simulation of biological systems and for the interpretation of experimental data, often on a very large scale.

Rise in the number of clinical studies in the field of pharmacogenomics and the rise in number of clinical trials are expected to fuel the growth of the computational biology market during the forecast period. Moreover, various technological advancements in drug development is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the computational biology market include, Certara, Chemical Computing Group, Compugen Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Genedata AG, Insilico Biotechnology AG, Leadscope, Inc., Nimbus Therapeutics, Schrödinger, LLC, and Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by tools, application, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading computational biology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global computational biology market based on tools and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The computational biology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global computational biology market is segmented on the basis of tools and application.

Based on tools, the market is segmented as, analysis software & services, hardware and databases.

Based on application, the market is categorized as, cellular & biological simulation, drug discovery and disease modelling, preclinical drug development, clinical trials, and other applications.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Computational Biology Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

