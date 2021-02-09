Contract Catering Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2022 | Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Baxterstorey, Elior Group, Ch & Co Catering, MITIE Catering Service

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Contract Catering Market By Segment (Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia and Brazil).

According to Publisher research report “Global Contract Catering Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2022-Analysis By Segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care Homes, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region, By Country” global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 3.88% during 2017-2022, on account of factors such as growing number of business & industry, rise in gross national income, increasing take away formats and surge in number of senior care homes coupled with varying VAT rates in the European region. Moreover, emerging markets have shown a remarkable growth in the recent years, this is anticipated to propel the demand for contract catering services in the future.

Company Analysis– Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Baxterstorey, Elior Group, Ch & Co Catering, MITIE Catering Service.

Get Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011567660/sample

In terms of segmentation, market is categorized into segments including Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore and Sports & Leisure. In terms of region, North America has become a saturated market with maximum market share in United States, while APAC region has a lot more growth opportunities accompanied with huge growth potential in the Indian and Japanese market. The global contract catering market is driven by increasing awareness towards the benefits of balanced and nutritional diet during the work hours. Moreover, the accelerated demand of customized food for employees and patients as well as improving the quality of life of employees working in remote sites has been boosting the growth in segments including business & education, hospital, senior care, defense & offshore, etc. Contract catering services have been gaining major traction as the next major development in the emerging markets; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed. Stringent directives and political uncertainties accompanied with retention of skilled manpower are the challenges faced by players in this industry.

The report titled “Global Contract Catering Market: 2018 World Market Review and Forecast to 2022-Analysis By Segments (Business & Industry, Education, Hospitals, Senior Care Homes, Defence & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Region, By Country” has analyzed the contract catering market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia and Brazil)”. The report has covered and analysed the potential of global contract catering market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global contract catering market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Inquire before [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011567660/buying

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

-Global Contract Catering Market, By Value

-Global Contract Catering Market, By Segment (Business & Industry, Education, Hospital, Senior Care, Defense & Offshore, Sports & Leisure), By Value

Table of Contents:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Contract Catering Outlook

Global Contract Catering Market: Growth and Forecast

Global Contract Catering Market: Segment Analysis

Global Contract Catering Market: Regional Analysis

Global Contract Catering Market Dynamics

8.1. Global Contract Catering Market Drivers

8.2. Global Contract Catering Market Restraints 9. Global Contract Catering Market Trends 10. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11. SWOT Analysis 12. Supply Chain Analysis 13. Company Share Analysis 14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape 15. Company Profiles

15.1. Compass Group

15.2. Sodexo

15.3. Aramark

15.4. Elior Group

15.5. Ch & Co Catering

15.6. MITIE Catering Service

15.7. Baxterstorey

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]