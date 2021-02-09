Current Trends and Future Forecast of Water Heater Market | Key Players include Ariston Thermo SPA, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Bradford White Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Noritz Corp

Overview of Water Heater Market

According to a new report titled, “Water Heater Market by Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global water heater market size was estimated to be $32,603 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $48,519 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the specialty stores segment accounted for the maximum share in the global water heater market.

A water heater, also known as geyser, is a heating device that utilizes energy from various external sources to heat water. Water heater is available in various types such as instant water heater, storage water heaters, gas-based water heaters, and solar water heater. The selection of a proper water heater depends upon several important factors such as the type of building that it is to be installed into, requirements of the householder, availability of fuel types, fuel cost and efficiency of the system, installation and maintenance cost, storage and distribution temperature, and user safety.

The growth of the global water heater market is driven by factors such as favorable government subsidies encouraging the use of solar water heaters, increase in numbers of hotels and hospitals, rise in disposable income of the consumers, and surge in concern among consumers regarding natural resources and energy. Moreover, rise in population and improved infrastructure in rural areas is expected to boost the global water heater market growth in the future.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players of global water heater industry profiled in the report include A. O. Smith Corporation, Ariston Thermo SPA, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Bradford White Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Noritz Corp, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Rinnai Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Water Heater market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Gas

Instant

Storage

Solar

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others (Wholesalers, distributors)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD WATER HEATER MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD WATER HEATER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD WATER HEATER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

