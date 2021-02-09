Cybersecurity Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Cybersecurity Industry

Major security types in cybersecurity are network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, wireless security, and others (database security and web security). The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across verticals.

The cybersecurity market is segmented by component (solutions and services), security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of organizations to comply with different regulatory compliances across the globe.

In 2018, the global Cybersecurity market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cybersecurity development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HPE

McAfee

Trend Micro

Symantec

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Fireeye

Sophos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network security

Endpoint security

Application security

Cloud security

Wireless security

Others (database security and web security)

Market segment by Application, split into

Managed services

Professional services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cybersecurity status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cybersecurity development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

