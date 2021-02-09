Data Resiliency Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 With Prominent Key Players- ACRONIS, CA TECHNOLOGIES, CENTURY LINK, IBM, MICRO FOCUS, MICROSOFT, NETAPP, QUEST SOFTWARE, VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES, VMWARE

Data Resiliency facilitates any organizations to operate smoothly even under situations such as power failure, equipment malfunction. Resiliency enables any data center, storage systems, and servers to quickly recover the data and help the organization to continue its operation. The continually growing data generation from different sources is increasing the procurement of the data resiliency systems which is allowing the data resiliency market to propel over the years.

The major factor boosting the data resiliency market in the current scenario is the increasing adoption of cloud technology among the large enterprise and small & medium enterprise across the globe. The demand for quick data recovery is increasing rapidly across industries and this factor is driving the data resiliency market. The rise in blockchain solutions in various industries is poised to create substantial market space for data resiliency market in the coming year till 2027.

Key players profiled in the report include ACRONIS, CA TECHNOLOGIES, CENTURY LINK, IBM, MICRO FOCUS, MICROSOFT, NETAPP, QUEST SOFTWARE, VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES, VMWARE

The “Global Data Resiliency Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the telecom, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global data resiliency market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of data resiliency market with detailed market segmentation by components, deployment type, enterprise size, industry verticals, and geography. The global data resiliency market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data resiliency market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global data resiliency market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment type, enterprise size, and industry verticals. Based components, the market is segmented solutions and services. On the basis of the deployment type the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The enterprise segment in data resiliency market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. The data resiliency market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.DATA RESILIENCY MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENTS

8. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

9. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

10. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. DATA RESILIENCY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ACRONIS

13.2. CA TECHNOLOGIES

13.3. CENTURY LINK

13.4. IBM

13.5. MICRO FOCUS

13.6. MICROSOFT

13.7. NETAPP

13.8. QUEST SOFTWARE

13.9. VERITAS TECHNOLOGIES

13.10. VMWARE

14. APPENDIX

