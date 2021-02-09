Delivery Robots Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2027 – Leading Players ABB Ltd, Dispatch, Eliport, Kiwi, Marble Robot, Nuro, Robby Technologies and Savioke Inc.

Delivery robots are designed and programmed to transport the couriers, food, shipments, and other such objects from one destination to another by leveraging onboard GPS & connectivity or some other guiding technology. Deliver robots are integrated with cameras, motors, sensors, and GPS that are used to move and guide these robots. Various companies including Amazon, UPS, and DHL among others have been testing robots to deliver parcels.

Increasing use of autonomous delivery vehicles for enhanced consumer experience in comparison to existing delivery modes, requirement for improved efficiency in processes including, logistics; and recent advancements in technology are the key factors driving the growth of delivery robots market.

Also, the rising growth of e-commerce industry is expected to offer potential opportunity to the delivery robots market growth. However, growth in unemployment rates along with incidences of robots malfunctions are the factors that may hinder the delivery robots market growth to certain extent. Also, with advancements in technology, the delivery robots manufacturing companies are focusing on integration of data analytics platform in these robotic system to offer enhanced features.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003864

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABB Ltd

2. Dispatch Inc.

3. Eliport

4. Kiwi

5. Marble Robot Inc.

6. Nuro Inc.

7. Robby Technologies

8. Savioke Inc.

9. Starship Technologies

10. TeleRetail

The global delivery robots market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into semi-autonomous robots and fully autonomous robots. The capacity segment of delivery robots market is classified into Up to 10 Kg, 10-50 Kg, and >50 Kg. Also, by component, the delivery robots market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The end-user segmented is further categorized into retail, food & beverages, postal, healthcare, and others.

The Delivery Robots Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003864

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Delivery Robots Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Delivery Robots, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]