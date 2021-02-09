Dental Laboratory Market 2019 Top Companies- Knight Dental Design, 1st Dental Lab, A-dec, National Dentex and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Dental Laboratory Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Dental laboratory mainly through manufacturing or customize a variety of products, to provide oral health and dental care. With the increase of aging population, people demand for management of the appearance of the image, accelerate tourism increased, the number of teeth dental laboratory has become more and more important. The global Dental Laboratory market was valued at 32600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 50300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dental Laboratory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Laboratory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dental Laboratory in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dental Laboratory manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Knight Dental Design

1st Dental Laboratories

Attenborough iDent Dental Lab

Champlain Dental Laboratory

National Dentex Corp.

A-dec Inc.

Lord’s Dental Studio

Southern Craft Dental Laboratory

Planmeca Oy

CareStream Health

GC Corp.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Metal Ceramic

Zirconia

Porcelain Fused to Metal

Glass Ceramic

CAD CAM Ceramics

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Personal Use



