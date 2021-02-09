Digital language learning Market Demand and Key Players by 2027: FLUENZ, LINGODA GMBH, LIVING LANGUAGE, MICHEL THOMAS METHOD, PEARSON EDUCATION, PREPLY, ROSETTA STONE, SIMON AND SCHUSTER

Digital language learning Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Language Type (English, Mandarin, Spanish, German, Others); Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); Business Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Customer); End User (Academic, Non-Academic) and Geography

The growing interest among students to pursue higher education from foreign universities is rising the demand for different digital and online languages courses. The advancement in educational technology is enabling the students and professionals to learn various languages online by enrolling into different websites. The factors mentioned above are impacting positively on the growth of digital language learning market on a global scenario.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: FLUENZ, INC, LINGODA GMBH, LIVING LANGUAGE, MICHEL THOMAS METHOD, PEARSON EDUCATION INC., PREPLY INC., ROSETTA STONE LTD., SIMON AND SCHUSTER INC, VERBLING INC., YABLA

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence for customizing the different language learning solution, which also tracks the student progress is one of the major drivers for the growth of digital language learning market. The boosting governmental initiatives towards efficient learning technologies is creating opportunities for the digital language learning market in the coming years.

The global digital language learning market is segmented on the language type, deployment type, business type and end user. Based on language type, the market is segmented into English, mandarin, Spanish, German and others. On the basis of deployment type, the market of segmented into On-premise, Cloud. Based on business type the market is fragmented into business-to-business, business-to-customer. Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into academic, non-academic.

