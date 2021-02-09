Electronic Design Automation Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research Agnisys , Aldec, Autodesk, Cadence Design Systems, Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Electronic design automation market is expected to grow US$10.31 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$28.27 Bn by 2027. Electronic design automation software comprises of multiple tools and applications. Integrating these tools according to the customers’ demand sometimes becomes a complicated job. The complex requirements of the end-users regarding highly stable and accurate product positioning is addressed with the help of EDA. Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the electronic design automation market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000932

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. Agnisys Inc.

2. Aldec, Inc.

3. Autodesk, Inc.

4. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

5. Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

6. Keysight Technologies

7. Mentor Graphics Corporation

8. Silvaco, Inc.

9. Synopsys, Inc.

10. Zuken Inc.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the electronic design automation market in coming years is demand for machine learning in EDA software to gain significant momentum in the electronic design automation market. The EDA software over the years have evolved in response to progressively aspiring goals for high performance, low power and decreased design cycle time. This evolution in the EDA software is also expected to meet the unfulfilled need for methods, models and tools that would allow faster and more accurate design and verification of microelectronic systems and circuits. A behavioral approach, lately, has been discovered to be able to achieve these goals. Therefore, the machine learning to the EDA tools business is having a substantial impact. The technology is anticipated to cut the cost of designs by enabling the tools to provide solutions to usual issues, which might take longer for the design teams to resolve manually. This not only reduces the cost but also paves the path for novel designs and more semiconductor chips from more businesses.

Electronic design automation market by application is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Industrial, Others. Critical success factors such as accuracy, efficiency and productivity are propelling the need for advanced automation tools in designing, engineering and manufacturing. Additionally, the appropriate software enable companies address cost-related and time-to-market challenges thoroughly, via process optimization. Thus, various industries including, consumer electronics, telecom, aerospace & defense, and industrial among others are implementing electronic design automation depending on the requirements. The continuous advancements in the consumer electronics and automotive industries would further raise the demand for electronic design automation market over the forecast period.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000932

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. GLOBAL ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET ANALYSIS – BY TYPE

8. GLOBAL ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET ANALYSIS -BY APPLICATION

9. ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. COMPANY PROFILES

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.