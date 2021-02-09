Exhaustive Study on Cloud-based VDI Market 2019 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players – AMAZON WEB SERVICES, CISCO SYSTEMS, CITRIX SYSTEMS, DELL TECHNOLOGIES, IBM CORPORATION, MICROSOFT

Cloud-based VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) is a virtualization technology that hosts a desktop operating system on a server in the data center. Through cloud VDI the desktop image over a network is delivered to an end-point where the user can interact with the OS as if it is running locally, and cloud-based VDI offers enhanced security features. The increase in digitization is supporting the growth of the cloud based VDI market.

The growth of cloud-based VDI market is highly influenced by the driving factors such as increasing adoption by financial institutions due to enhanced security, decrease in infrastructure cost. However, high complexities associated to cloud VDI infrastructure is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of cloud-based VDI market. The increasing demand for cloud VDI in BFSI market is creating opportunities for companies providing cloud-based VDI to gain more revenue.

Key players profiled in the report include AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC., DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC., IBM CORPORATION, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, NCOMPUTING CO. LTD, NUTANIX, PARALLELS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, VMWARE, INC.

The “Global Cloud-based VDI Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud-based VDI market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, enterprise size, end-user and geography. The global cloud-based VDI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud-based VDI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud-based VDI market.

The global cloud-based VDI market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, and industrial vertical. On the basis of the deployment type the market is segmented as Private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segment as BFSI, education, healthcare, government, it telecom, and others.

