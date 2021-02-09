Explore the Technological Advancements in Self-Driving Truck Market | Global Analysis and Forecast Report

Self-driving truck is also known as autonomous truck and robotic truck. Self-driving trucks feature all the major competencies of traditional trucks. Further, the vehicle can be both fully autonomous and partially autonomous, which require driver as assistant to operate.

The global self-driving truck market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to rise in growing environmental concern. Moreover, factors such as reduced wind drag, less road accidents, decongestion of traffic, and others fuel the market growth. However, the threat of hackers and increase in cybercrime restrict the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

BMW AG

Isuzu Motors Limited

General Motors

Otto motors

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Tesla

Waymo

Toyota

Volkswagen

The report segments the self-driving truck market based on level of autonomy, industry vertical, and region. Based on level of autonomy, the market is divided into level one, level two, level three, and level four. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into logistics, construction & manufacturing, mining, and port. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited, General Motors, Otto motors, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Tesla, Waymo, Toyota and Volkswagen is also provided in this report.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with dynamics in the global self-driving truck market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2025.

Based on region, the self-driving truck market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020-2025, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Level of Autonomy

Level One

Level Two

Level Three

Level Four

By Industry Vertical

Logistics

Construction & Manufacturing

Mining

Port

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

