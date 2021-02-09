Future Growth of Healthcare Gamification Market In-depth Analysis and Precise Outlook to 2027 with Leading Key Players Fitbit, Ayogo Health, hubbub health, Microsoft, Bunchball and others

Gamification includes applying game design techniques, game styles, game mechanics or non-game applications as a channel to incorporate healthy behaviors and thereby potentially transform patient outcomes. Gamified apps, therapies and devices are gradually appearing in the field of healthcare that helps to make easy behavior changes in better and fun way. Gamification procedures in healthcare industry is still at experimental stage and majorly applied to health and wellness as an educational and training tool to encourage people for taking actions leading to health benefits.

There is a new trend in applying Game Mechanics to non-game context to engage audiences and to have fun with intense activity without creating stimulus and cognitive benefits. Many areas like business, marketing and e-learning have taken advantage of the gamfification potential, but the digital healthcare domain has started exploiting this emerging tendency.

Some of the key players operating in the healthcare gamification market include, Fitbit Inc., Ayogo Health Inc., hubbub health Inc., Microsoft, Bunchball Inc., EveryMove, Akili Interactive Labs Inc., JawBone, MANGO HEALTH, and Nike Inc. among others.

Rising adoption of digital tools by patients and increasing digitalization in healthcare is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period. Additionally, demographic shift towards millennial that are conscious regarding personal health and significantly dependent on wearable devices for fitness tracking are further expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, product innovation and development of medical device industry as well as increasing usage of mobile smartphones are likely to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the healthcare gamification market.

The “Global Healthcare Gamification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type, application, end user, and geography. The global healthcare gamification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare gamification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare gamification market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare gamification market in these regions.

The global healthcare gamification market is segmented on the basis of game type, application, and end user.

Based on game type, the market is segmented into casual games, serious games and exercise games.

On the basis of application, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, physical therapy and others.

Based on end user, the healthcare gamification market is classified as enterprise-based users and consumer-based users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare gamification market based on product type, modality, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare gamification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the healthcare gamification market in the coming years, owing to high adoption of technological advanced solutions for treatment and therapies as well as large number of population suffering with chronic diseases in the in the region that demands innovative ways for treatment of diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period, due to increasing use of games for health condition improvements and increasing fitness needs in the region.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Healthcare Gamification Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

