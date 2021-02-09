Global Halal Ingredients Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Halal Ingredients Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Halal refers to an Arabic term meaning lawful or permitted under Islamic law. Halal ingredients refer to the ingredients that are permissible according to Islamic laws. The basis of Islamic law is the belief that Muslims must eat foods and use goods like cosmetics that are wholesome and permissible.

Halal ingredients find wide application in a wide variety of food and beauty products like soaps, creams, and lipsticks. The growing demand for halal ingredients in the food, as well as cosmetic products, is expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Market Influencers and Obstacles

The increase in the Muslim population across the globe is a key market driver for the halal ingredients. The increase in the use of halal ingredients in cosmetic and beauty products also contributes to market growth. The increase in the consumption of food and beverages, growing awareness of the benefits of the halal ingredients, and an increase in demand for healthy and safe foods are other reasons responsible for the global market growth.

The high cost of production-related to halal ingredients is a key obstacle to the growth of the market. The lack of uniformity of the halal standards across different countries is another factor that limits the growth of the halal ingredients market.

Market Fragmentation

The global halal ingredients market is segmented based on ingredient type, application, and region.

Based on the ingredient type, the global market is bifurcated into food and beverage grade, cosmetic grade, and pharmaceutical grade. The food and beverage grade is segmented into protein, flavors, acidulants, emulsifiers, antioxidants, sweeteners, and enzymes. The cosmetic grade is further divided into specialty additives, active ingredients, and other cosmetic ingredients. The pharmaceutical grade includes active pharma ingredients and excipients.

Based on the application, the global halal ingredients market is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The food & beverage segment is further segmented into convenience food products, beverage products, confectionery products, bakery products, meat & poultry products, and others. The cosmetic segment is further subdivided into haircare, skincare, fragrance, make-up, and other cosmetic applications.

