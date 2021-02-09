Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Intermodal Freight Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Intermodal Freight Transportation market, analyzes and researches the Intermodal Freight Transportation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
MOL
JB Hunt Transport
Maersk Line
CMA CGM
ABF Freight
Atria Logistics
CR England
Evergreen Marine Corporation
COSCO
CSCL
Knight Transportation
Swift Transportation
Werner Global Logistics
Penske Logistics
Hamburg Sd
Landstar System
HWC Logistics
Hub Group
Hapag-Lloyd
OOCL
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Truck
Rail
Air
Marine
Others
Market segment by Application, Intermodal Freight Transportation can be split into
Consumer & Retail
Oil & Gas
Industrial & Manufacturing
Energy & Mining
Food & Beverages
Construction
Chemicals
Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
Others
