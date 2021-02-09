Global Solar PV Installation Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Solar PV Installation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solar PV Installation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Solar PV Installation market, analyzes and researches the Solar PV Installation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Enfinity
Invictus NV
Energy 21 a.s.
EDF Energies Nouvelles
Tenesol S.A.
Conergy AG
SOLON SE
Phoenix Solar AG
BIOSAR
Enel
BP Solar
Ecostream
Martifer Solar
Opde
First Solar
Sunpower
Sun Edison
SHARP
Suntech
Singyes Solar
Yingli Solar
CNPV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Off-Grid PV System
Grid-Connected PV System
Market segment by Application, Solar PV Installation can be split into
Ground PV Systems Installation
Roof PV Systems Installation
BIPV Systems Installation
