Graphene Battery Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2022 | Graphenano s.l, SiNode Systems, Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Angstron Materials Inc., XG Sciences
Overview of Graphene Battery Market
Graphene Battery Market Report forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $115 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 38.4% during the period 2014-2022. The automotive industry is estimated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Geographically, Europe is expected to be the leading market in 2016, with a revenue contribution of around 38%.
The graphene battery market is driven by the benefits of quick charging capacity, increased charge cycles, effectiveness in high temperatures, and extended duration to hold charge. The rising number of prospective application areas for graphene batteries, coupled with their increasing adoption in automotive industry, is expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the technological potential and high cost of graphene electrode material are the limitations that would restrict the market growth.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The major players profiled in this report include Graphenano s.l, SiNode Systems, Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Angstron Materials Inc., XG Sciences, Inc, Vorbeck Materials, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., NanoXplore Inc., Graphene Batteries AS, and Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Graphene Battery market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Type
Li-Ion Battery
Li-Sulphur Battery
Supercapacitor
Lead-Acid Battery
By Industry
Automotive
Electronics
Energy
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Robotics
Healthcare
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD GRAPHENE BATTERY MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD GRAPHENE BATTERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD GRAPHENE BATTERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
