Healthcare CRM Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2025 | Key Player Analysis: Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Veeva Systems, Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation

Healthcare CRM are used to collect huge volume of their patient’s data from multiple sources. In order to enhance sales, services, and marketing activities, and to achieve better ROI; the healthcare companies are increasingly using CRM solutions. CRM technology allows automation such as conveying test results, sending emails and text messages. Technology used for maintaining an efficient healthcare CRM such as social CRM, cloud based – CRM, predictive CRM, collaborative CRM, and mobile CRM.

Increase in demand of virtual care, home care, disease monitoring, and mobile monitoring applications by patients are the major drivers which are likely to boost the growth of healthcare CRM market. Furthermore, rising technological advancements in restructuring healthcare database and rapid economic development in are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Profiles of Key Healthcare CRM Manufacturing Companies:

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Salesforce.com, Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Veeva Systems

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Cerner Corporation

8. Amdocs Ltd.

9. Siemens Healthineers

10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

The “Global Healthcare CRM Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare CRM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare CRM market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user, and geography. The global healthcare CRM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare CRM market based on product, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare CRM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key Healthcare CRM Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Healthcare CRM Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Healthcare CRM Market – By Product

3.2.2 Healthcare CRM Market – By Technology

3.2.3 Healthcare CRM Market – By Application

3.2.4 Healthcare CRM Market – By End User

3.2.5 Healthcare CRM Market – By Region

3.2.5.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Healthcare CRM Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Healthcare CRM Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Healthcare CRM Market Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare CRM Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

