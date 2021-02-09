Healthcare staffing Market 2019: Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement by Envisions Healthcare Corporation, AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare and Others

Healthcare staffing refers to services person, firm, corporation, partnership, or other business entity engaged in the business of providing or referring nursing personnel, to a health care facility or agency, or to an individual, for the purpose of rendering temporary nursing services.

High demand of healthcare based services and shortage of experienced staff leading to higher adoption of workforce solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare staffing market during the forecast period. Moreover, innovation and development of healthcare IT industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the healthcare staffing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare staffing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. Some of the key players operating in the healthcare staffing market include

Key Competitors In Market are Envisions Healthcare Corporation, AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, inVentiv Health, Almost Family, Team Health Holdings, Inc., Adecco Group, and Healthcare Staffing Services among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Healthcare Staffing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by service type, end user, and geography. The global healthcare staffing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare staffing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Healthcare Staffing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type (Travel Nurse, Per Diem Nurse, Locum Tenens, and Allied Healthcare), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, and Others), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

