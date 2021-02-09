Hot-dip Galvanized Metal Market Size By Resin, By Product, By Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Forecast 2025
Hot-dip Galvanized Metal Market – 2019-2025
Report Description:
Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 °F (449 °C).
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Baowu Group
ThyssenKrupp
Steel Dynamics
POSCO
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Hesteel Group
Hyundai Steel
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang
Ansteel Group
Gerdau
Maanshan Steel
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hot-dip Galvanized Steel
Hot-dip Galvanized Iron
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Construction
Home Appliance
Automotive
General Industrial
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued …
