Huge Demand for Digital Signature Market 2019 top key Companies Profiled like Adobe Systems, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax, Gemalto, Topaz Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Right Signature, Esignlive, Docusign

Digital Signature is a technique used for validation and authentication of a software, digital document and electronic message. Also, digital signatures are used to approve and certify the content mentioned in digital documents like as e-mails, word documents and PDF’s. Digital signature relies on decryption and encryption technologies. Encryption is the method of encoding the information or messages that can only be read by authorized parties and Decryption is the method of converting the encrypted data back to its unencrypted form. Digital signature comprises of digital ID that consist a public key and a private key. In the digital document, the public key is issued along the file and private key works as digital signature. The public key has the encrypted code that validates the uniqueness and tracks alterations relating to the document.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Digital Signature Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solution, business type, industry vertical, and five major geographical regions. Reduced cost of business operational, enhanced security & control and superior customer experience are the major drivers for the growth of global Digital Signature market.

Key players profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax Limited, Gemalto, Inc, Topaz Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Right Signature LLC., Esignlive, Docusign, Inc., Oracle Corporation., Ascertia Limited, Identrust, Inc, Signix, Rpost technologies, and Secured Signing Limited

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Digital Signature market

-To analyze and forecast the global Digital Signature market on the basis of solution, business type, industry vertical

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digital Signature market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Digital Signature players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Signature Market Landscape

4 Digital Signature Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Digital Signature Market – Global Market Analysis

6 Digital Signature Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solution

7 Digital Signature Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Business Type

8 Digital Signature Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Industry Verticals

9 Digital Signature Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Digital Signature, Industry Landscape

11 Digital Signature Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Adobe Systems Inc.

11.2 Entrust Datacard Corporation.

11.3 Kofax Limited.

11.4 Gemalto, Inc.

11.5 Topaz Systems Inc.

11.6 Microsoft Corporation

11.7 Right Signature LLC.

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Financial Overview

11.7.4 SWOT Analysis

11.7.5 Key Developments

11.8 Esignlive, Docusign, Inc.

11.9 Oracle Corporation.

11.10 Ascertia Limited

11.11 Identrust, Inc

11.12 Signix

11.13 Rpost technologies

11.14 Secured Signing Limited

12 Appendix

