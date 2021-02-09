Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2019-2025
Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market was valued at USD $807 Million in the year 2019. Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to reach USD $1039 Million by the year 2025. The growing demand from oil & gas, manufacturing industries and chemical industries have boosted the demand for hydraulic dosing pumps. Moreover, increasing investments in the water & wastewater treatment industry would further drive the growth of this industry during the forecast period. Based on type, the industry has been segmented into Diaphragm Pumps, Piston Pumps and Others.
Based on end user, in 2018, the industry segment accounted for the largest industry size owing to growing urbanization, growing digitalization and rapid industrialization across the globe. Based on Discharge Pressure, the industry has been segmented into Up to 25 Bar, 25–100 Bar and Above 100 Bar. In 2018, the up to 25 bar segment led the overall industry owing to its applications in all the industries like oil & gas, chemicals, power generation etc.
Major market players in Hydraulic Dosing Pump are IDEX Corporation, Dover Corporation, Grundfos Holding, Iwaki, SEKO, SPX Flow, LEWA, ProMinent, Milton Roy, Lutz-Jesco, Iwaki, Verder, Tacmina, and Tefen
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Overview, By Type
*Diaphragm Pumps
*Piston Pumps
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Overview, By Discharge Pressure
*Up to 25 Bar
*25–100 Bar
*Above 100 Bar
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Overview, By End-User
*Agriculture
*Livestock
*Market
*Water & Wastewater Treatment
*Chemical
*Oil & Gas
*Power
Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market Overview, By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa
