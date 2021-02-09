Image Intensifier Market Applications and Forecast 2027 – Lead by Argus Imaging, Canon Medical, FLIR Systems, Harris, JSC Katod, L3 technologies and Photek Limited

Worldwide Image Intensifier Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Image Intensifier Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Image Intensifier Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Image Intensifier Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Image Intensifier players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An image intensifier is a device used for increasing the available light intensity in an optical system to enable its use under low-level light. The device comprises a vacuum tube with multiple conversion as well as multiplication screens. Image intensifiers were initially developed to use for nighttime viewing as well as surveillance under starlight or moonlight. However, presently its applications are increasing in diverse industry verticals such as consumer electronics, military, and healthcare among others.

Increasing emphasis on detecting and preventing fraudulent activities is one of the major factor fueling the image intensifier market demand. Image intensifiers are also used in diverse scientific & industrial applications attributed to their characteristics that comprise of unique high-speed gating abilities, high resolution, high sensitivity, high contrast, and low noise. This has resulted in accelerated growth of image intensifier market during the coming years. Image intensifiers are also used in night vision goggles, which is resulting in increasing its traction among the youth population.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Argus Imaging

2. Canon Medical

3. FLIR Systems

4. Harris

5. JSC Katod

6. L3 technologies

7. Photek Limited

8. PHOTONIS

9. Siemens

10. Thales Group

The global image intensifier market is segmented on the basis of diameter, application, and end-user. Based on the diameter, the market is segmented into <18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, 6 inch, 9 inch, 12 inch, and 16 inch. The application segment of image intensifier market is classified into cameras, scopes, eyewear, and x-ray detectors. Further, the end-user segment is segmented into military, healthcare, industrial, and others.

The Image Intensifier Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

