Industrial Refrigeration Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2024

Overview of Industrial Refrigeration Market

The global industrial refrigeration market is expected to reach $14,525.69 million in 2024, from $10,127.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2018 to 2024. Industrial refrigeration systems are used for massive freezing and refrigeration plants that are involved in food & beverage processing, cold storage, and others. These systems remove the heat from a low-temperature medium and transferring it to a high-temperature medium.

The growth in demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the FMCG industry majorly drives the growth of the market, owing to the increased use of packaged & processed food & beverages in the developing countries and preventing spoilage of semi-processed foods and drinks. Furthermore, increase in trend of upgrading cold storage infrastructures across emerging economies drives the growth of the market. However, high energy consumption for operation and high investment in maintenance of industrial refrigeration systems hamper the growth of the industrial refrigeration market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players profiled in this report are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA, Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and United Technologies Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY OFFERING

-Industrial Refrigerator

-Component

BY COMPONENT

-Compressor

-Condenser

-Evaporator

-Control

-Others

BY REFRIGERANT TYPE

-Ammonia

-Carbon Dioxide

-Hydro fluorocarbon (HFC)

-Others

BY APPLICATION

-Fruit & Vegetable Processing

-Beverage

-Refrigerated Warehouse

-Chemical & Pharmaceutical

-Dairy & Ice Cream Processing

-Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing

-Refrigerated Transportation

-Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD INDUSTRIAL REFRIGERATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

