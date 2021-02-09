Influenza Vaccines Market Study | Seqirus, Sanofi Pasteur, AstraZeneca, Daiichi–Sankyo and Novavax

The United States influenza vaccines market size is anticipated to observe tremendous growth projections during 2019 – 2025.

The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the US Influenza vaccines market during the forecast period:

• Increased Disease Awareness

• Approval/launches of the New Influenza Vaccines

• Expanded Recommendations by Governmental and Advisory Bodies to be Vaccinated against Influenza Vaccines

• Introduction of the Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines

The report also provides comprehensive profiles of the dominant players in the country’s influenza vaccines market such as Seqirus, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca with important details on companies’ vaccines portfolio, sales, strategies, and the latest developments. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi–Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are making novel technology-based influenza vaccines which are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

The report contains a deep analysis of the US influenza vaccines market with size in terms of both value and volume of the US influenza vaccines market. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the United States influenza vaccines market. The report also explores detailed analysis of the children and adults vaccinated with influenza vaccines in United States from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025. The report also details the latest information about the influenza vaccines production, supply, and allocation by major companies in the United States.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 16 figures, this 145-page report“Influenza Vaccines in the United States – Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Potential” is based on comprehensive research of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2013-2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025..

A comprehensive analysis has been done on pricing, distribution & demand and effectiveness of the influenza vaccines in the United States. It also provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the distribution channel and technique of the influenza vaccination. Furthermore, this topical report describes the features reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework. Additionally, the report comprises assessment of clinical trials, reviews promising influenza vaccines in the clinical development and rapid diagnostic testing for the management of influenza. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2025.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• The Market Size of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

• Scrutinizes the US Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

• Scrutinizes the US Children Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

• Scrutinizes the US Adults Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

• Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Latest Pricing Trends and Analysis

• Includes a Detailed Analysis of the US Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

• Delivers a Complete Overview of the US Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand

• Examines the Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccines in the United States

• Detailed Assessment of the Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

• Thoroughly Evaluates of the Distribution Channel and Technique of the Influenza Vaccination in the United States

• Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework, Features Reimbursement Patterns of the US Influenza Vaccines

• Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration, Merger & Acquisition, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

• An Insightful Analysis of the Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

• Reviews Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines

• Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the US Influenza Vaccines Market

• A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

• What is the size of the influenza vaccines market in the United States?

• How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the US during 2013 – 2025?

• What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market?

• What are the various influenza vaccines available in the United States?

• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

• Who are the key players in this market space?

Table of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2013 – 2025)

3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 – 2025)

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis

6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 – 2019)

8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 – 2019)

9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

10. Distribution Channel & Technique of Influenza Vaccination in United States

11. United States Influenza Vaccines Reimbursement Policies & Regulatory System

11.1 Reimbursement Policies

11.2 Regulation System

12. Major Deals in the Influenza Vaccines Market

12.1 Merger & Acquisitions

12.2 Collaboration Deal

12.3 Licensing Agreement

12.4 Exclusive Agreement

12.5 Distribution Agreement

