IoT Cloud Platforms Market Technological Advancement, Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Key Players: PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP, Oracle Integrated Cloud, AT&T, Fujitsu, Amazon, HPE, Telit, General Electric (Predix)
IoT Cloud Platforms Global Market Report 2019-2023
An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.
The major forces driving the IoT market are development of cheaper and smarter sensors, evolution of high speed networking technologies, and rising adoption of cloud platforms across industry verticals. Furthermore, increasing penetration of connected devices has unleashed the growth potential through predictive maintenance, security, and analytics which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, SAP, Oracle Integrated Cloud, AT&T, Fujitsu, Amazon, HPE, Telit, General Electric (Predix), Gemalto, Exosite, Zebra Technologies, Ayla Networks, Xively, Aeris, Particle, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations,Teezle
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Product Type Segmentation
Software
Service
Industry Segmentation
Smart Home & Wearables
Smart Energy
Smart Security
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Table of Content:
Section 1 IoT Cloud Platforms Product Definition
Section 2 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer IoT Cloud Platforms Business Introduction
Section 4 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global IoT Cloud Platforms Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 IoT Cloud Platforms Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 IoT Cloud Platforms Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 IoT Cloud Platforms Segmentation Industry
Section 11 IoT Cloud Platforms Cost of Production Analysis
