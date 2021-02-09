Japan Drag Reducing Agent Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Japan Drag Reducing Agent market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Japan Drag Reducing Agent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Drag Reducing Agent development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Drag Reducing Agent by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in Japan market include
LiquidPower Specialty Products
Flowchem
Baker Hughes
Innospec
Oil Flux Americas
NuGenTec
Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
DESHI
Qflo
Superchem Technology
The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
CNPC
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
High Viscosity Glue
Low Viscosity Glue
Rubber Latex
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Oil & Gas Industry
Chemical Transportation
