Key Insights of Hands Free Power Liftgate Market 2019 Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2023

The global hands-free power liftgate market was valued at $1,069.06 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,490.96 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. Hands-free power liftgate offers features such as intelligent anti-trap, height memory function and others. The global hands-free power liftgate market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in spending of luxury vehicles.

Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global market, with $342.10 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $511.40 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during forecast period, due to the owing to the increase in demand for sensors and electronic devices/components in the field of automotive sectors.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Aisin Seiko co., ltd,

Autoease Technology,

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG,

Faurecia SA,

Grupo Antolin Irausa S. A,

Huf Hlsbeck & Frst GmbH & Co. KG,

Johnson electric,

Magna International Inc.,

Stabilus GmbH,

tommygate.

The report segments the hands-free power liftgate market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized as fully automatic and semi-automatic. According to application, it is fragmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global hands-free power liftgate market.

In-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application

Passenger Cars.

Commercial Vehicle.

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

