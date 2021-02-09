Lawful Interception Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2016-2022

Overview of Lawful Interception Market

Government in various countries have focused on amendments in the existing laws on lawful interception. The selective focus of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is expected to lead to an upsurge in lawful interception activities. In addition, emerging markets, such as China, India and some African countries, would foster the growth of lawful interception market, owing to rising volumes of data traffic and security threats in these countries. The world lawful interception market is anticipated to generate $3,328.7 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 23.3 % from 2016 to 2022.

The prominent strategies adopted by different companies in the LI market are product launch, agreement and partnership. These strategies have facilitated organizations to expand their product offerings and enhance their market reach. Renowned players, such as Verint Systems Inc., NICE Systems, Fire Eye, Inc., Cisco, BAE Systems and others, have been analyzed in this report to study their market growth and expansion strategies.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Lawful Interception market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Solution

Devices

Software

Services

By Component

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switch

Handover Interface

Management Server

By Network Technology

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Mobile Voice Telephony

Mobile Data Communication

By Communication Technology

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

Data downloads

File Transfer

By End User

Government (Government Departments & Statutory Bodies, LEAs)

Enterprises

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

