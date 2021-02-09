Lithopone Market Growth during 2019-2027 | Rise in Demand, Opportunities, Types With Key Players Such as Anhui Union Titanium Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hebei Yuhuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

An Lithopone Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Lithopone Market.

Lithopone is an organic compound which is used in the form of white pigment powder. It consists of barium sulfate and zinc sulfate. Lithopone possesses a unique ability to mix with insoluble compounds and confer opacity. Lithopone is mainly popular because of its cheap production costs and greater coverage. It is used in the form of a filler in paper, leather, and linoleum and also serves as a base for lake pigment. Lithopone was developed as a substitute for lead carbonate to overcome the disadvantages of poor weathering, toxicity, and darkening in the atmosphere containing sulfur compounds.

Lithopone is used in the manufacture of plastics owing to its chemical inertness and low abrasiveness. An upsurge in demand for plastics for producing lightweight vehicles drives the growth of the lithopone market. Lithopone is used to fill holes and tears in leather goods. Rising demand for leather due to their fancy and stylish appearance also drives the growth of the lithopone market. However, the ill effects such as skin and eye irritation caused by the prolonged exposure to lithopone restricts the fruitful development of the market. High demand for polymers industry is anticipated to bolster the growth of the lithopone market in the years to come.

The global lithopone market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of product the market classify into lithopone 28%, lithopone 30% and lithopone. As per application the market is bifurcated into paints & coatings, paints, printing inks, paper & pulp, rubber, leather and others.

