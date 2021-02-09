LTCC and HTCC Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional LTCC and HTCC Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The LTCC process segment dominated the LTCC market and HTCC market. This is due to the high demand for LTCC components in automotive, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, medical industries.

The LTCC process allows metallization with conductive materials such as silver, gold, and copper at a lower temperature compared to the HTCC process. The LTCC process offers properties such as low-loss of electric signals, high component density, increased functionality, excellent stability, and reliability.

The two most common types of co-fired ceramics arelow temperature co-fired ceramics (LTCC) and high temperature co-fired ceramics (HTCC).HTCC finds use in the packaging application owing to its high mechanical hermicity and rigidity while LTCC finds use in the capacitors, conductors, inductors, transformers, and other high-frequency modules. The LTCC dominates the global LTCC and HTCC market. The use of LTCC and HTCC in the automotive industry is anticipated to increase in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global LTCC and HTCC market is segmented based on application, material type, process, and region.

Based on the application, the LTCC and HTCC market is subdivided into control units, electronic power steering antilock brake systems, LEDs, transmission control units, engine management system, entertainment & navigation systems, airbag control modules, and other applications.

Depending on the material type, the market is segmented into ceramic and glass-ceramic.

Depending on the process, the global market includes LTCC and HTCC. The LTCC segment dominates the global market. The increase in the demand for LTCC components in the telecommunications, automotive, medical, and aerospace and defense industry accounts for the leading position. The process of LTCC helps in the metallization with conductive materials like gold, silver, and copper at a comparatively low temperature. The LTCC also offers properties like increased functionality, high component density, reliability, and stability. The LTCC segment is estimated to witness further growth over the forecast period.

Recent Industry Developments

The development of new products is the key strategy adopted by the leading players of the industry. The innovations in the products will help different industries to save costs as well as time. Acquisitions and partnerships are expected to further boost the growth and expansion of the industry. The acquisitions will help the industry in offering high-quality products with a stable process.

Top Market Players

The key global market players of LTCC and HTCC are DowDuPont Inc., KOA Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., and Micro Systems Technology. Some other significant players in the global market are NIKKO Company, Yokowo Co. Ltd., MARUWA Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, and NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

