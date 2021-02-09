Manual Wheelchair Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2018 to 2025 | Key Players include Etac AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Medical Depot, Inc.

Overview of Manual Wheelchair Market

According to a new report titled, “Manual Wheelchair Market by Category, Design & Function, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global manual wheelchair market was valued at $2,609.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $4,099.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. Manual wheelchairs are specifically designed for use by individuals with mobility, lower extremity, and spinal cord disabilities. Specific needs regarding style, weight, comfort, and performance are taken into consideration while designing these chairs. These chairs help individuals to prevent pressure ulcers and shoulder injuries as well as help maintain a good posture. Various features and accessories are added to the chair to cater to the requirements of the end user. These include fixed or detachable arms, fixed or adjustable height, and full length or desk length arm.

Other factors such as rise in spinal cord injuries, rise in incidence of disabilities, and accidents coupled with growth in government expenditure on healthcare are expected to open new avenues for the manual wheelchair market players in the future. However, inclination of consumer toward electric and automated wheelchairs hinder the growth of the manual wheelchair market. Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the wheelchair industry, include improved wheelchair efficiency to provide more comfort and convenience, increase in adoption of power assistance device, and rise in adoption of hybrid concept in wheelchair. In addition, greater strength and durability of material along with less moving parts have considerably reduced the maintenance cost that leads to increased adoption of adult wheel chair. Thus, recent advancements in material and engineering design of manual wheelchair are expected to drive the growth of the wheelchair market during the forecast period.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players analyzed in the manual wheelchair industry are Etac AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare), Medline Industries, Inc., Meyra Group, NOVA Medical Products, Panthera AB, and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Manual Wheelchair market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Category

Adult

Pediatric

Design and Function

Basic Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Standing Wheelchair

Others

End User

Homecare

Institution

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

