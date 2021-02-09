Microprinting Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2027 – Leading Players Hewlett Packard Company, Huber Group, Micro Format, Printegra, Sauressig GmbH Co KG, Team NiSCA and Xerox

Microprinting is an anti-counterfeit process of printing minuscule text and numbers on stamps, currency, bank checks, and other such items. These prints are not readable for the naked eyes. The aim of using microprinting on these documents is to improve security related to authenticity of the documents. Photocopier and computer scanners cannot view the micro-text without high-resolution image sensors. Thus, duplicity of these documents through scanners and photocopiers is difficult owing to microprinting.

The microprinting market demand is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period owing to increased focus to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. Further, the microprinting process is attaining high adoption in diverse industry verticals, particularly for employee ID cards and driving licenses for the enhancement of security, which would fuel the microprinting market growth. Currency as well as stamps are the noticeable segments for microprinting market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Brady Inc.

2. Diagramm Halbach GMBH

3. Gallas Label and Decal

4. Hewlett Packard Company

5. Huber Group

6. Micro Format Inc.

7. Printegra

8. Sauressig GmbH Co KG

9. Team NiSCA

10. Xerox

The global microprinting market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into UV invisible marking, IR marking, magnetic ink, micro-embossing, and others. The application segment of microprinting market is classified into bank checks, identity cards, currency, packaging, labeling, and others.

The Microprinting Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

