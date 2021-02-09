Mini Excavators Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2018-2025 | Key Players include AB Volvo, Caterpillar, Inc., Deere & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

Overview of Mini Excavators Market

The mini excavators market size is expected to reach $9.77 billion by 2025 from $7.23 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The excavators constitute construction equipment that provide assistance to perform excavating, landscaping, and picking and placing operations across construction, mining, and industrial sites, and others. Also, the availability of advanced engines and superior power capabilities have resulted in construction equipment with compact sizes, which are accessible across closed spaces. Thus, mini excavators are construction equipment with compact sizes, which are available in relatively low power ratings compared to heavy construction equipment. Thus, the mini excavators relocate easily from one location to another, provide better maneuverability, and are easy to operate compared to heavy equipment.

Factors, such as growing popularity of robust and compact construction equipment, is the major factor driving the market growth of mini excavators market. In addition, the versatile benefits associated with mini excavators, such as robustness, compact sizes, alternative to heavy construction equipment, and superior maneuverability, are also anticipated to fuel the demand for mini excavators during the forecast period. Further, the significant number of ongoing construction and infrastructure development projects, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the market growth of mini excavators market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled labors, operators, and technicians is projected to hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period. Opportunities, such as fast-growing economies and rapid urbanization across the Asian and African regions, are expected to provide profitable business opportunities for the mini excavators market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players, such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar, Inc., Deere & Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators, Ltd., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Komatsu, Ltd., Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd., and other players.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Mini Excavators market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By End-user Industry

Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD MINI EXCAVATORS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD MINI EXCAVATORS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD MINI EXCAVATORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

