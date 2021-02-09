Mobile CRM Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Insightly, KAPTURE, LeadSquared, Microsoft Corporation,  Oracle Corporation, Pipedrive,  Repsly, Salesforce.com,  SAP SE, Zoho Corporation

Mobile CRM Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others) and Geography

A mobile customer relationship management is an application that enables to keep track of customer relationship management activities via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The idea behind mobile CRM is to gather all data regarding clients on mobile using CRM apps within the organization to give an integrated and complete view of each customer. It offers better customer service as it satisfies and anticipates customer due to complete and up-to-date customer database on mobile. The benefit of mobile CRM is it helps in increasing work capacity as its strategy optimizes all the process related to customer relationship management. Mobile CRM aids in improving overall sales performance and growth in productivity due to social and mobile enabled CRM.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Insightly, Inc., KAPTURE, LeadSquared, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pipedrive, Repsly, Inc., Salesforce.com, SAP SE, Zoho Corporation

Growing focus on customer engagement, adoption of mobile CRM solutions by SMEs, and the growing popularity of mobile devices are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of Mobile CRM market. However, the complicated integration of the mobile device with CRM solution and privacy concerns are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the mobile CRM market. The companies operating in the mobile CRM market are focusing on providing advanced solutions to attract more customers and generate more revenues.

The global Mobile CRM market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise-size and industry vertical. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise-size the market is segmented as SMEs and Large enterprises. Based on the industry vertical the market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, and others.

