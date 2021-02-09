Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis BY 2023
Overview of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market
According to a new report titled, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market by Operational Model and Type: Global Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2023, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was valued at $51,857 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $102,932 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Cellular machine to machine (M2M) segment possesses high market potential, and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR (MVNO) MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR (MVNO) MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR (MVNO) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
