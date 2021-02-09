Modular Switch Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Anchor Electricals, Havells India, Honeywell and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Modular Switch Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Modular switches are high capability switches and can be customized as per the requirement. They are different from traditional switches in design, operational efficiency, ease of installation, and aesthetic appearance. Modular switches are an advanced version of conventional switches, which cater to the increasing need for safety and aesthetics among individuals. These switches provide added safety, customization, variety, and other novel features as compared to traditional switches. Easy availability of these modular switches at affordable prices in the Indian market has increased their adoption in various applications across verticals such as commercial and residential buildings, IT & telecommunication sector, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and others. The key players in the market are focused on developing technically advanced modular switches at affordable prices.

This report focuses on Modular Switch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modular Switch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Modular Switch in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Modular Switch manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anchor Electricals

Havells India

Honeywell Electrical Devices and Systems India

Legrand India

Wipro

ABB

GE

GM

Kolors

Orpat

Philips Electronics

Pretty

Schneider Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By sales channel

Direct Sales

Sales Through Intermediaries

Online and Dual Distribution

By price level

Low Level (Below $5)

Medium Level ($5-$10)

High Level ($10-$20)

Premium Level ($20-$30)

Luxury Level (Above $30)

Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial



