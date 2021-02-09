Mosquito Repellent Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2022

Mosquito Repellent Market Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $4.8billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2016-2022.

The world mosquito repellent market is expected to register notable growth in the near future attributed to rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness, government initiatives for mosquito control, and affordable cost of repellents. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products causes ill effects on health, which is likely to restrain the growth of this market.

The report segments the world mosquito repellent market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into spray, coil, cream & oil, mat, vaporizer and other products. According to the channels of distribution, the market is classified into large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online distribution channel. Geographic breakdown of the market includes North America (US, Canada & Mexico), Europe (Western Europe, Russia & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India & Rest of APAC), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa & Rest of LAMEA).

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Godrej Household Products Ltd., SC Johnson& Sons Inc., Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health and PIC Corporation are also provided in this report. Players operating in the market have introduced innovative mosquito repellants to strengthen their foothold. For instance, Dabur introduced a mosquito repellent wristband in 2014, under its Odomos brand, which is worn on the wrist to repel mosquitoes.

