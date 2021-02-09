Myasthenia Gravis Market- Novartis, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Grifols, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceutical , F. Hoffmann-La Roche, CSL Behring, Baxter International, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Shire

According to Publisher, the Global Myasthenia Gravis Market is accounted for $1,215.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,651.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Increasing health care spending & improving health care infrastructure, increase in occurrence of autoimmune disorders and strong pipeline in its treatment are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, limited availability of FDA approved drugs and costly treatment options are some issues restricting the market growth.

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by variable weakness of the voluntary muscle groups. Muscles that observe eye movement, shoulder & facial muscles, breathing & swallowing and eye lids are the ones that are regularly impacted in myasthenia gravis. Moreover, it is characterized by fatigue and weakness of skeletal muscles. Therefore, it occurs in all races, males & females, and at any age. On the other hand MG is not thought to be directly hereditary nor is it transmittable. It does occasionally occur in more than one member of the same family.

Amongst treatment, drug treatment segment commanded considerable market share in the global market owing to the factors responsible for modifying the immune response of the immune system by inhibition of white blood cell activity. Based on geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest market growth rate during the forecast period. Due to Several non-governmental and governmental organizations in the region are concerned in organizing awareness programs

Some of the key players in Myasthenia Gravis market include Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols, S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, CSL Behring, Baxter International, Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies) and Shire plc

