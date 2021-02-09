New Opportunities in Higher Food Stabilizers Market 2019 Growth Overview, Applications, Future Trend, Scope & Top Key Players Cp Kelco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Nexira, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle PLC and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Stabilizers Market with detailed market segmentation by source, function, application and geography. The global food stabilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food stabilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food stabilizers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Cp Kelco, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kerry Inc., Nexira, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle PLC and Others

Food stabilizers have started gaining popularity worldwide due to factors such as versatility of food stabilizers in various food & beverage products and an increase in demand for customized products by food manufacturers and growth in concerns toward naturally sourced ingredients. Food & beverage manufacturers gain economic benefits by using food stabilizer blends and systems, which led to increased demand. For instance, in dairy applications, carrageenan has broadly used as a stabilizer to provide thickness and richer mouth feel in ice creams. However, the high cost for production proves to be a restraining factor for the global food stabilizer market. Increase in investments for research & development to develop new products by the key players is anticipated to provide a developing opportunity in the global food stabilizers market over the forecast period.

Food stabilizers are a type of food additives added to the food items to smoothen the texture and give a definite body to the food. Food stabilizers provide a uniform nature to the product & hold the flavoring compounds in dispersion. It also helps to maintain the physicochemical state of a foodstuff. Food stabilizers increase the stability and thickness of the food by binding its large molecules. It is used in processed foods such as Ice cream, margarine, low-fat spreads, dairy products, salad dressings, mayonnaise, etc. Food stabilizers are confused with preservatives, although there is a difference between them. Stabilizers are mostly used to retain the physical characteristics of the food whereas preservatives prevent the spoilage of the food.

The report analyzes factors affecting the food stabilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food stabilizers market in these regions.

