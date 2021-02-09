Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Toshiba, etc
General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Bozlu Holding, Neusoft Corporation, Compa??a Mexicana de Radiolog?a CGR, S.A de C.V., SurgicEye GmbH.
Nuclear medicine equipment utilize radioactive substances, which are introduced into the body either intravenously or orally in small quantities, to diagnosis and treat various diseases. These equipment create images by capturing the radiation from these radioactive medicines.
Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report studies Nuclear Medicine Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.
Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segment by Product: Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Standalone, Hybrid, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Standalone, Hybrid.
Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segment by Applications: Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others.
Global Analysis and Forecasts by End User: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Institutes.
Key market benefits
This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
Market estimations provided in the report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, end user, and geography.
In-depth analysis based on geography helps in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The recent developments and strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY FINDINGS:
Hybrid PET segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.
Argentina nuclear medicine equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Oncology dominated the global nuclear medicine equipment market in 2015.
U.S. was the largest market in 2015, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2022.
Hospitals segment is projected to dominate throughout 2022.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD Nuclear Medicine Equipment MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
Chapter 5 GLOBAL NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Nuclear Medicine Equipment MARKET BY END USER
CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL Nuclear Medicine Equipment MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILE
