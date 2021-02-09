Obesity Management Market- Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025

Global Obesity Management Market was valued at USD 5.7 Billion in the year 2019. Global Obesity Management Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to reach USD 7.92 Billion by the year 2025. Obesity management Market is developing respectably. Changing way of life and unhealthy eating habit are prompting the issue of Obesity. The number of inhabitants in stout individuals are expanding all around. Stoutness prompts different sicknesses, for example, diabetes, hypertension, heart maladies and numerous others. Medications producers putting their cash in R&D to create successful enemy of corpulence drugs. Prior weight was considered as issue of high salary nations however at this point it’s moving towards low-center pay nations. Healthcare solution suppliers are growing new and imaginative answers for medicinal services part. Clinics likewise giving diverse medical procedure alternatives as indicated by medicinal history and state of the patient.

In 2016, World Health Organization (WHO) expressed that around 41 million kids under who age under 5 were evaluated to be overweight or large. Besides, it was assessed that around 600 million grown-ups were obese around the same time.

Moreover, alongside business accessibility of answers for weight the board, mechanical progressions presented by the vertical players and strong activities attempted by the governments, make more mindfulness as to Obesity and its effect on health. This is further driving the development of the Obesity treatment advertise.

Major Market players in Obesity Management Market are Heartland Pfizer Inc. (US), straZeneca (UK), VIVUS Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Allergan Plc, Medtronic, Cousin Biotech, EnteroMedics Inc., and USGI Medical Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Ethicon Inc. (USA), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), AstraZeneca (UK), Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.), Apollo Endosurgery (U.S.), Ethicon Inc. (U.S.)

Obesity Management Market Segmentation:

Obesity Management Market Overview, By Type

*Combination Drugs

*Appetite Suppressants

*Malabsorption

*Satiety

Obesity Management Market Overview, By Surgery & Devices

*Adjusting Gastric Banding

*Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

*Sleeve Gastrectomy

*Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

*Endoscopic Procedures

Obesity Management Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

