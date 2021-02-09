Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Growth Prospects by Trending Technologies, Company Overview, Current Developments and Strategies 2026

The report on “Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market is accounted for $2750.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5536.96 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of ocular disorders and diseases, enhanced development and acceptance of several ophthalmology devices and rise in healthcare awareness and emergence of middle class in various regions are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. However, rigorous government regulations and high cost of the devices are diminishing the growth of the market.

Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging system is non-invasive visualization technique, which is more convenient and relatively inexpensive as compared to other techniques such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). It allows imaging of anatomy and pathology involving the anterior and posterior segment of the eye. This system provides diagnostic information in conditions such as glaucoma, trauma, cysts and neoplasm’s. It also allows measurement of length of cornea and other information before conducting procedures such as cataract surgery.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Halma plc , Optos plc (Nikon Corporation), Sonomed, Inc. (Escalon Medical Corp.), Quantel Medical, Appasamy Associates, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Micro Medical Devices, NIDEK CO., LTD., Reichert, Inc. and MEDA Co., Ltd.

The global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America.

