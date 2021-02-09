Overhead Cranes Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2018-2025 | Leading players are ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, CARGOTEC, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Engineered Material Handling Inc.

Overview of Overhead Cranes Market

The global overhead cranes market size is expected to reach $5,767.5 million by 2025, from $4,355.1 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025. Overhead crane is machine used to lift heavy loads that is equipped with parallel runways with a traveling bridge and a hoist, and is operated manually. It is majorly used to carry out loading and unloading activities in various manufacturing and storage industries.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global overhead cranes market is increase in government investment for infrastructure development. Moreover, minimized labor cost and reduced product damage have boosted the demand for overhead cranes in various industrial applications. Furthermore, various industries are investing in domestic manufacturing sector, which is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to small players in the market. In addition, overhead crane reduces the operational time and automated system used in overhead crane increases the precision of work, thereby increasing the demand for overhead cranes. However, lack of skilled operator and high lead time in supply chain are expected to hinder the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players analyzed in the report include ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, CARGOTEC, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Engineered Material Handling Inc., GH Cranes & Components, Gorbel Cranes, KITO CORP., Konecranes Plc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Weihua Group.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Overhead Cranes market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Solutions

Product

Bridge Crane

Gantry Crane

Others

Services

Maintenance

Repair

Other

By End User

Automotive

Metal and Mining

Paper

Utility

Aerospace

Shipyards

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD OVERHEAD CRANES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD OVERHEAD CRANES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD OVERHEAD CRANES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

