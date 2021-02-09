Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2022 | Getinge Group, Handicare Group, Hill Rom, Invacare, Joerns Healthcare, etc

Global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market is expected to reach $1,629 million by 2022, from $861 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2014-2022, according to a new report published by Publisher. Powered sit-to-stand lifts segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for almost one-third of the global market in 2015.

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Gainsborough Specialist Bathing, Getinge Group, Handicare Group Ab, Hill Rom Holding Inc. (Welch Allyn, Inc.), Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare, Mangar International, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical Llc, V. Guldmann A/S (Guldmann Inc).

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Are Types Of Lifts That Are Used To Hoist Disabled Patients Who Need To Move Or Whose Weight Makes Them Unsafe To Move Or Lift Them Manually. These Equipment Are Used In Homecare, Hospitals, And Elderly Care Homes. These Mechanical Lifts Include Stand Up & Raising Lifts/Aids, Overhead/Ceiling Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Gantry Lifts, Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts, And Bath Patient Lifters.

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors

This report studies Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segment by Product Type: Stand Up & Raising Lifts/Aids, Overhead/Ceiling Lifts, Floor-Based Lifts, Gantry Lifts, Powered Sit-To-Stand Lifts, Bath Patient Lifters, Others.

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Segment by End User: Homecare, Hospitals, Elderly Care Homes, Others.

Key Benefits

A Detailed Quantitative Analysis Of The Current Trends From 2014 To 2022 To Identify The Prevailing Market Opportunities Is Provided.

Market Estimations Provided In The Report Are Based On Comprehensive Analysis Of The Key Developments In The Industry.

Competitive Intelligence (Of Leading Manufacturers And Distributors) Helps In Understanding The Competitive Scenario Across The Geographies.

In-Depth Analysis Based On Geography Helps To Understand The Regional Market To Assist In Strategic Business Planning.

The Developmental Strategies Adopted By Key Manufacturers Facilitate In Understanding The Competitive Scenario Of The Market.

