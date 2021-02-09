Personalized Gifts Market 2019 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- CafePress, Things Remembered, Cimpress, Getting Personal and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Personalized Gifts Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Personalized Gifts Market



Personalization of gifts with respect to photo and non-photo element has been considered in the market in the market in focus. The market estimates include value sales of personalized gifts. In terms of geographic regions, the North Americas accounted for the major share in the customized gifts market in 2017. With the e increasing demand for seasonal gifting items in countries such as the US, the region will continue to contribute to the major growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

This report focuses on Personalized Gifts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personalized Gifts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Personalized Gifts in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CafePress

Things Remembered

Cimpress

Getting Personal

PersonalizationMall

Disney

Funky Pigeon

American Stationery

Hallmark

Memorable Gifts

Etsy

Redbubble

Signature Gifts

The Original Gift Company

Zazzle

Personalized Gift Shop

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Personalized Gifts manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Non-photo personalized gifts

Photo personalized gifts

Segment by Application

Offline Sistribution Channel

Online Sistribution Channel



