Personalized Gifts Market 2019 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- CafePress, Things Remembered, Cimpress, Getting Personal and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Personalized Gifts Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Personalized Gifts Market
Personalization of gifts with respect to photo and non-photo element has been considered in the market in the market in focus. The market estimates include value sales of personalized gifts. In terms of geographic regions, the North Americas accounted for the major share in the customized gifts market in 2017. With the e increasing demand for seasonal gifting items in countries such as the US, the region will continue to contribute to the major growth of this market throughout the forecast period.
This report focuses on Personalized Gifts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personalized Gifts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Personalized Gifts in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CafePress
Things Remembered
Cimpress
Getting Personal
PersonalizationMall
Disney
Funky Pigeon
American Stationery
Hallmark
Memorable Gifts
Etsy
Redbubble
Signature Gifts
The Original Gift Company
Zazzle
Personalized Gift Shop
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Personalized Gifts manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Segment by Type
Non-photo personalized gifts
Photo personalized gifts
Segment by Application
Offline Sistribution Channel
Online Sistribution Channel
